MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s comparatively mild temperatures haven’t been doing ice anglers any favors. The Minnesota DNR is asking people to stay off the ice, because much of it is still too thin to be safe. However, some Minnesotans are still taking the risk to get outside on the partially frozen water.

Layered up and dining outside along an unfrozen Lake Minnetonka, Dean Pospesel and his friends enjoyed the perks of open water temperatures.

“We love the fact that mild temperatures provide just another opportunity to go and enjoy the outdoors in Minnesota,” Pospesel said.

With several December days in the 40s and barely any snow, the Minnesota DNR is warning of thin ice, more than we’re used to this time of year.

But many on Saturday still got out on White Bear Lake to skate and ice fish.

Russ Towers works at DH Custom Rods and Tackle in Wayzata. He says the rack of ice fishing rods was full at the beginning of the week, but now most rods have sold.

Several ice fishing houses can be spotted just down the road on Black Lake. Towers says small bays on Lake Minnetonka have thick enough ice to fish on.

“It’s just open water in the big part of the lake. The smaller bays it’s 5, 6 inches some of the bays,” Towers said.

But he warns the ice on the bays is not thick enough for vehicles, four-wheelers or snowmobiles yet.

The DNR recommends four inches of ice before walking or skating, five inches for snowmobiling, and at least eight inches for driving a car.

Most tackle shops selling ice fishing gear know which bays and smaller lakes have the safest conditions.