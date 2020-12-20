Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say several fire departments worked to contain a blaze at an apartment building Sunday.
Crews were called at about 4:12 p.m. to Waterford In The Park, on the 7000 block of 62nd Avenue, on a report of a structure fire. While en route, firefighters could see smoke rising from the building from about a mile away.
Firefighters put out flames quickly on the building’s second- and third-floor balconies, then spent another couple hours “conducting salvage and overhaul.”
A first responder is said to have suffered a minor injury, but no one else was hurt. Firefighters from Brooklyn Center, Fridley, Maple Grove and Plymouth assisted in the effort.
