MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO confirmed Sunday night that a contractor working on the Line 3 crude oil pipeline died Friday in a construction yard in Aitkin County.
It’s unclear how, but Enbridge Energy is calling it an accident. Work on the pipeline was temporarily stopped.
Protests continue over the replacement and construction of the pipeline through northern Minnesota. Enbridge was given the green light to begin the project late last month. The pipeline is expected to cost $2.6 billion.
Protesters have been calling for a stop to the project for weeks now. They say the environmental cost is too great. Jack was one of the protesters at a demonstration Sunday in St. Paul.
“This is very much not necessary, and it’s destroying people, it’s destroying waters, it’s destroying lands,” Jack said.“ Personally I just don’t think that’s right.”
Water is a big point of contention because much of the water in question is used by local Native American tribes.
Supporters of the pipeline say it’s helping the economy by creating jobs.
