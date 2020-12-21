Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A husband and wife suffered critical injuries Monday evening after they were both stabbed multiple times by their son near North Branch, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a Sunrise Township residence just after 6 p.m. after a man told a 911 dispatch that his adult son had attacked him and his wife in the home in which all three live.
The suspect was arrested soon after without incident, and was taken to the Chisago County Jail. First responders treated the victims at the scene before they were brought to area trauma centers.
This investigation is ongoing.
