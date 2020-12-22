MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 65-year-old Bloomington man and employee of Bloomington Public Schools is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in his neighborhood in the 1970s, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Belker faces felony charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 years old in connection with the alleged assaults of two victims that took place between 1977 and 1980.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation began in November when Bloomington police were notified by an employee of Bloomington Public Schools that they received a complaint that a current employee had been accused of sexual assault in the 1970s.

“Police followed up and found that Belker sexually assaulted several victims that lived in his neighborhood between 1973 and 1980,” the attorney’s office said.

One of the victims was recently in counseling and recalled being molested by Belker, according to the complaint. He later went online and saw that Belker was still working for Bloomington Public Schools, so he reported it to the district.

Four other victims came forward and gave detailed accounts of how Belker would molest them, which would usually occur at his Bloomington house. At least one assault took place in a movie theater. The victims’ ages ranged from 8 years old to 12 years old. Belker would have been in his 20s and had a younger sibling who was of similar age to the victims, the complaint said.

The criminal complaint involves five victims, but Belker is currently facing charges for the alleged sexual assaults of two victims. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Belker still lives at the same home he lived in during the time of the alleged crimes. He’s currently on administrative leave with Bloomington Public Schools, per the school district’s policies.

A school district representative confirmed Belker was hired in September 2018 as a special education paraprofessional. He worked one school year at Olson Middle School and then half of the 2019-2020 school year at Oak Grove Middle School.

He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail. If convicted, Belker faces up to 30 years in prison on the first-degree felony charge and up to 25 years on the second-degree felony charge.