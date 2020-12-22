Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Jordan man is dead after he was stabbed Monday afternoon outside of Jordan.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan police officers were called to the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane in Sand Creek Township just after 3 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived and quickly arrested a 23-year-old man. They soon found the victim nearby, Casey Jeb Trutnau of Jordan, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Hennepin Health hospital in Minneapolis, where he died Tuesday from his injuries.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the attack.
