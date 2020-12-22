MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A virtual hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Lakeville bar that opened last week in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order halting indoor dining.
Last Wednesday, Alibi Drinkery was packed with customers standing shoulder-to-shoulder, blatantly in defiance of the governor’s order in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Many were not wearing masks. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the bar for breaking the state’s restrictions, filing a temporary restraining order.
At the virtual hearing Tuesday morning, it was learned that attorney Michael Padden, who is representing the bar’s co-owner, Lisa Zarza, filed a brief in the case. Judge Jerome Abrams said he had not yet had time to read the brief, but said the state could reply as soon as Tuesday evening.
Alibi Drinkery is currently closed and is following the restraining order. It was one of a number of restaurants and bars that Ellison sued for defying the governor’s executive order. The establishments moved to open last week after it was learned the restrictions would be expended until Jan. 11.
Another hearing on Alibi Drinkery is slated for Wednesday morning.
