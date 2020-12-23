MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities resident says the doorbell camera caught the end of a rollover crash that ended up practically on their doorstep.
The incident happened in Prior Lake. Lyn Rothmeyer told WCCO that the crash happened early Wednesday afternoon.
“A blizzard started up and roads were pure ice under it and some guy in a BMW slid down the hill in front of our house and his car flew over our wall and landed upside down in our driveway,” Rothmeyer said. “We watched the whole thing on our Ring camera.”
Rothmeyer said that the driver was not seriously injured.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service expanded the state’s blizzard warning to include the Twin Cities metro area. In addition to the Twin Cities, much of western, southern and central Minnesota are under a blizzard warning until midnight or Thursday morning.
While 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected to fall across these areas, the real factor is the wind. Gusts of over 50 mph have already been reported.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, along with many other suburbs.
