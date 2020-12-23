Comments
Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23
Due to Wednesday’s winter storm, a number of COVID-19 testing sites have closed for operations.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the following sites are affected:
Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23
Winona: CLOSED, 12/23
Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23
St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23
Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
Those who had appointments are encouraged to reschedule them here.
You must log in to post a comment.