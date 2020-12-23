MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is facing felony charges in the death of a 2-month-old boy earlier this month.
Stephanie Walker, 39, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of 2-month-old D’Juan Anderson, court documents filed this week in Hennepin County show. The boy suffered multiple skull fractures and brain swelling on Dec. 12 in Brooklyn Center. He died two days later at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
According to a criminal complaint, Walker told investigators that she volunteered to watch the child in the Brooklyn Center home while the woman taking care of him for the weekend ran an errand.
Walker, who suffers from severe arthritis, said she was talking down the stairs with the boy to check on her own son when she fell and landed on top of the baby on the hard floor. Walker did not call for help, even after the child stopped breathing. Investigators said that she only told them what happened in an interview after the child died.
A doctor who examined the child said that the boy’s life could have likely been saved had he gotten help sooner.
If convicted of manslaughter, Walker faces up to 10 years in prison. Officials say she is currently in jail in another jurisdiction for a different matter.
