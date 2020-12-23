MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people have been patiently waiting for snow for weeks. The whipping wind and low visibility didn’t stop them from heading out on the slopes.

People stayed on the slopes at Buck Hill until the very last run allowed for the day.

“It’s a pow day, so that means the snow is really fluffy and it’s a lot more fun to go down than ice,” Lindsay Meyer said.

The mountain closed hours early due to deteriorating conditions.

Elsewhere, Minnesotans showed what they’re made of.

“As soon as we saw the snow fly we were excited. We enjoy the snow at our house,” mom Mollie DeLawyer said.

The Delawyer family skied, and even brought a first-timer: their 4-year-old Aubrie.

“I like playing in the snow every day cause it’s really fun,” Aubrie DeLawyer said.

The conditions reminded the kids of a special place this time of year.

“It feels like the North Pole. Cold and windy and snowy,” Lyla DeLawyer said.

Skiers and snowboarders found the chairlifts could be challenging with the unrelenting wind.

“We were almost going to fly off of it but it was fun,” Megan Meyer said.

The wind found them on the hills too.

“Sometimes when you were trying to go down the hill, it would bring you back up kind of it was going so fast,” Dane Charleton said.

But it was all smiles on the slopes as people reveled in the delight of fresh snow.

“I feel like it’s a Christmas miracle because it’s snowing right before Christmas Eve,” Lindsay Meyer said.

For some this is all they’ve been dreaming of.

“Coronavirus everything changed and I think everyone was just hoping for a nice Christmas to end off the year and I think the snow is going to help with that,” Bredeson Cook said.

Buck Hill will remained closed Thursday due to the projected wind. It will re-open on Friday at 1 p.m. Many said they’ll be back as soon as they can be, and as soon as the roads are safe.