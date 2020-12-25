Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash early Christmas morning in southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Friday on a snowy Highway 52 in Cannon Falls, near the Highway 19 intersection.
Elton Behnken, of Mantorville, was driving his Dodge pickup south on Highway 52 when his truck entered the median ditch and rolled.
Behnken died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.
