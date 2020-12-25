Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 94-year-old Alexandria man was rescued after a side-by-side ATV broke through the ice near Betsy Ross Point on Lake Ida Christmas afternoon.
The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said nearby fishers were able to help pull the man, who is from Alexandria, out of the water uninjured.
Police said that the thin ice area had been marked by the Douglas County Dive Team.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.