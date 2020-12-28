MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says that two people have been taken into custody in a fatal Christmas Day shooting.
Authorities say the shooting was a domestic incident on the 5000 block of Lavinia Road Northeast, in Northern Township.
Police say that Janelle Johnson, 36, of Bemidji, went to her brother-in-law’s residence with her husband, 36-year-old Austin Johnson. They were going there to confront him over alleged domestic abuse incidents between him and Janelle Johnson’s sister.
Investigators say an argument ensued that became physical. Police say she then shot her brother-in-law with a firearm her husband brought with them.
The victim was later identified as 48-year-old Jesse Farris. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The Johnsons are accused of leaving the residence before reporting the shooting to law enforcement. Both are being held at Beltrami County Jail and have been charged — she with second-degree murder, he with aiding an offender.
They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.