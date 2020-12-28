Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old from Litchfield and his 18-year-old son were arrested Saturday and are accused of repeatedly burglarizing the Atwater Cosmos Grove City High School in Grove City.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Department said that a burglary alarm went off at the school just after midnight Saturday.
After deputies set up a perimeter and searched the building, the father and son were found on the roof.
Police believe the two, who are being held at the Meeker County Jail and awaiting charges, were responsible for two prior burglaries at the school Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.
The two are to make their first appearance in district court Monday.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.