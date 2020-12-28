Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The concept of brunch has taken a hit in this year of pandemic and social distancing, but many are looking forward to enjoying a late morning social meal in the near future.
Pinterest has released a map of which brunch items are each state’s top pick, and some of the picks are rather surprising.
Minnesota’s pick was breakfast burritos. Iowa’s was peanut butter bars.
Wisconsinites were pegged with “baked oatmeal,” and North and South Dakota were characterized by chocolate chip muffins and tater tots, respectively.
Among the more unique options, Oregon’s pick was lavender, Rhode Island had flower cakes, Maryland chickpea pancakes, and Kentucky got bourbon.
