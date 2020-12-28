MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A majority of inmates at the Sandstone federal correctional facility have contracted COVID-19.
According to federal prison data, the low-security Sandstone prison has 198 inmates and 17 staff members currently positive with the virus. An additional 525 inmates and one staff member have recovered from the virus.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says the Sandstone prison houses 858 inmates, which means 84% of the inmate population at the facility has contracted COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has had 172 COVID-19-related inmate deaths, but none in Minnesota.
In Minnesota’s state prisons, however, there have been nine inmate deaths linked to COVID-19. The most recent death was of a 70-year-old man in the Faribault facility, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
RELATED: Faribault Inmate Dies Of COVID, Marks 9th Virus-Related Death Of Incarcerated Person In MN
As of Dec. 19, the DOC said they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to finalize a vaccination plan for incarcerated people and employees. The vaccine will be provided in phases as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and MDH.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.