MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old boy has been located safe after being missing for more than a week in what is being called a custody dispute.
The boy was last seen on Dec. 18 on the 2300 block of Ariel Street North in North St. Paul. The Dundas Police Department said a resident there obtained an Ex Parte order and went to pick him up at his biological mother’s residence, but was told that they didn’t know where Anderson was, but that he was safe.
Dundas officers say that he’s believed to be with a family member in the Minneapolis area. This is regarded as a custody dispute issue.
On Monday, the boy was located safe.
