MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old man from Hixton, Wisconsin is dead and a 28-year-old woman injured following a crash on Interstate 94 Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the crash happened in Jackson County near Osseo.
It was a one-vehicle rollover crash, according to authorities. The man, who wasn’t identified by name, was a passenger who was ejected from the Buick Rendezvous in the crash. The driver was taken to the Osseo Mayo by ambulance. Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle lost control, crossed over the median and rolled into the other ditch.
Alcohol was not a contributing factor, investigators say.
