MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 988 additional COVID-19 cases as testing slows during the holidays. Thirty-six more deaths were also reported.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), about 7,700 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, compared to testing that averaged over 30,000 a day in recent weeks. COVID-19 testing was closed for both Christmas Eve and Christmas, but many testing sites were also closed on Dec. 23 due to blizzard conditions.
Even so, daily cases in the state have been falling in Minnesota recently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Minnesota has one of the lowest seven-day averages for case positivity in the country.
The state has now recorded 411,110 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 393,506 of those who contracted the virus no longer needing to isolate themselves. Over 31,000 cases have been discovered among health care workers.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,196, with long-term care and assisted living residents making up about 65% of the deceased. About 21,600 people have needed treatment for the virus in Minnesota hospitals. Twenty-one percent of those who were hospitalized have needed intensive care units.
About 2.9 million people have been tested for the virus so far. Vaccinations began for high-priority individuals earlier this month.
