Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting in Minneapolis has been identified as Malcom Jamal Williams, 29, of Minneapolis.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Street light rail stop on the 2300 block of East Lake Street. Officers found Williams without a pulse when they got there; he died at the scene.
Investigators believe two men got in a fight and one of them pulled out a gun, shooting the victim.
Police said last week they were still looking for the shooter.
You must log in to post a comment.