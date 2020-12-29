CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting in Minneapolis has been identified as Malcom Jamal Williams, 29, of Minneapolis.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Street light rail stop on the 2300 block of East Lake Street. Officers found Williams without a pulse when they got there; he died at the scene.

Investigators believe two men got in a fight and one of them pulled out a gun, shooting the victim.

Police said last week they were still looking for the shooter.

Comments