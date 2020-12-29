Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that a vehicle was stolen from a downtown Minneapolis gas station with a child still sitting in the back seat.
The incident happened on the 600 block of North 5th Street at about 5:30 p.m.
Police say the child in back of the vehicle was 7 years old.
The suspect drove the car for two blocks before bailing out. The suspect left the child in the back seat.
The child was recovered unharmed.
Police are still looking for the person who stole the vehicle.
