MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With at least a few inches expected out of this latest round, we wondered how people were feeling about more snow.
With not as much snow predicted Tuesday afternoon and evening, and without that wild wind and ice beforehand, it seems this snowfall is highly anticipated by the winter lovers WCCO talked with.
“It’s good, I like being outdoors, I like being outside, and I like the winter,” David Ruckle said.
From those like Ruckle out taking in the beauty of the winter landscape to Mark Johnson trying his luck on the frozen water.
“Bring it on,” Johnson said.
It seemed outdoor enthusiasts were embracing all Lake Phalen has to offer this time of year.
In Minneapolis, an already snow-covered West River Parkway still kept people moving.
“Just trying to get a run in before it starts snowing,” one runner told us.
“With COVID-19 and not being able to go to the gym and experience there, more snow means more skiing,” another said.
All-in-all, a full agenda ahead as another Minnesota winter settles in.
