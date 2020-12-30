MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,019 cases of COVID and 66 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 413,107. Since the pandemic began in March, 5,262 people have died in the state. Though the majority of deaths impact the elderly population living in long-term care facilities, the disease has also taken younger lives; one of the deaths reported Wednesday involved a person in their late 30’s from Wright County.

The seven-day average positivity rate has been falling in the last few weeks. It had reached 5.3% as of Dec. 21 due to data lag. The positivity rate has not been this low since the first week of October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesota has one of the lowest seven-day averages for case positivity in the country.

MORE: Minnesota Cases Falling Just Weeks After State Was Hotspot

In the last 24 hours, MDH says that 25,729 COVID tests were processed. Due to a blizzard on Dec. 23 and the observation of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, testing sites were closed for the latter portion of last week. They will also be closed again on Thursday and Friday due to the New Year holiday.

Over 5.5 million tests have been processed since March, and over 2.9 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 926 people in Minnesota hospitals with the disease, of which 207 are in the ICU. According to the response capacity dashboard, 88% of the ICU beds state-wide are currently in use.