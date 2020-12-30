MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Across the Twin Cities we have seen a rise in the number of people who have no place to call home. Tent Cities are popping up in city parks, under bridges and in vacant lots.

Sprinkled amongst the unsheltered are veterans; 35 percent of homeless in Minnesota served in the military. WCCO’s Reg Chapman has been sharing their stories all month long.

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) is on a mission to end veteran homelessness.

Traditionally MACV brings resources veterans need to get out of the cycle of homelessness into one place. The Stand Down event features employment and legal aid as well as give aways of haircuts, clothes and help with applying for benefits.

With the help of community partners, MACV was on pace to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota, the number of unsheltered veterans was dwindling. Less than 200 identified as homeless.

But then COVID-19 hit.

COVID-19 has been tough on everyone. It’s changed the way we work, the way we live, and it’s also changed the way MACV identifies and helps homeless veterans.

Outreach teams were more strategic when approaching veterans, especially those who live in homeless encampments. From living in a tent to living in a hotel, MACV’s community partner, Days Inn, helped make this transition possible.

Some end up in homes, built by Lennar. That company’s commitment to helping homeless veterans have a stable place to stay is crucial to getting these heroes on to the next phase of their lives.

These partnerships are working and now MACV needs you to join in the push to end veteran homelessness. You’ve seen how your contribution makes a difference.

Click here to help MACV in their mission.