MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A historic Twin Cities hospital, where many COVID-19 patients have gone for treatment recently, is transforming into a “community hub of health and wellness.”
The emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul stopped receiving new patients Wednesday morning, as it prepares to discontinue emergency services.
M Health Fairview announced the changes back in October, including hundreds of job cuts across its system, and leasing St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital to Ramsey County to address the homeless crisis.
The only services at St. Joseph’s moving forward will be COVID care and in-patient mental health services.
