MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police hope a new clue can help them catch the driver who left a grandmother bleeding in the street.
Investigators released a picture of a man and silver minivan Wednesday that hit 57-year-old Carolyn Edwards near her home on the 800 block of Rice Street in the North End neighborhood on Dec. 1. Four weeks later, Edwards is still fighting for her life in the hospital.
Police think the driver was a middle-aged man who was wearing a flap cap and dark-rimmed glasses. His Dodge Caravan was missing a hubcap, and had bumper damage before the crash. The driver’s side of the windshield was smashed during the impact with Edwards.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
