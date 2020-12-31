MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old western Wisconsin man is facing homicide charges for allegedly shooting a man in the chest earlier this week following a car chase.

Clayton Lauritsen, of Cumberland, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Monday shooting, court documents filed in Barron County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in Barron, on the 200 block of North Mill Street. Officers found the victim lying motionless on the snow-covered ground. He died at the scene. His name was not released in the charging documents.

Lauritsen called 911 after the shooting and turned himself in.

According to investigators, the violence erupted following a chase involving the victim’s roommate. The roommate reported to police that he was being chased by Lauritsen and another man, who flashed a handgun at him while following his car through nearby towns, at times reaching speeds up to 140 mph.

The roommate texted the victim for help, saying he feared for his life. The victim got in his truck and confronted Lauritsen and the other man, finding them near his North Mill Street home.

The man who was with Lauritsen told investigators that the victim got out of his truck and approached them, the complaint states. The victim noticed a handgun on Lauritsen’s lap and they struggled over it. Lauritsen then pushed the victim’s hand off the gun and shot him.

Witnesses reported to police that the saw the victim leaned over the car, speaking with the people inside like he knew them. They then heard a gunshot and saw the victim stand up, grab his chest and collapse.

If convicted of the first-degree homicide charge, Lauritsen faces a life sentence.