MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis dance instructor is charged with raping one of his teenage students earlier this week.
Decorey Bozeman, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage victim while being in a position of authority, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said. Bozeman made his first court appearance Wednesday. His next court appearance is slated for Jan. 28.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with the victim who reported that he’d been assaulted Monday by his dance teacher.
Bozeman also called police and reported what happened, the attorney’s office said.
In speaking with investigators, Bozeman said that he picked up the student from the dance studio on Sunday and they spent the night at his Minneapolis apartment, the complaint states. Bozeman admitted to engaging in a sex act with the victim on Monday.
If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge, Bozeman faces up to 30 years in prison.
Bozeman is currently in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000.
