MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first Twin Cities baby of 2021 was born not too long after the clock struck midnight.
M Health Fairview St. John’s in Maplewood welcomed John Robert Hennessey at 12:27 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
“He seems like a really laid back, relaxed little babe,” said his mother, Melissa Hennessey. “We’re excited to have a little sleepy snuggler to bring home to our family. I think we’re all looking forward to moving into the new year with a sense of peace and calm, and so far little John has certainly exhibited that calming presence for us!”
Melissa and her husband Chris Hennessey chose to name their son John after Melissa’s great-grandfather John J. McDonough. He was a former mayor of St. Paul.
John Hennessey is Melissa and Chris’ fifth child. He was born about three weeks before his due date after a 35-hour labor.
