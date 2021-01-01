Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some people kicked off their new year in a crazy way out in Excelsior.
Around 200 people jumped in a freezing Lake Minnetonka for a polar plunge to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project and Minnesota veterans.
They said it was the perfect way to wash away all the bad that happened in 2020.
“We jump in that water, you wash away all that was last year, you get a whole new start,” said Brian Sobocinski.
“Our only resolution is to lose the weight of pandemic gain,” said Karolina Kjorness.
“I hope everything comes back to somewhat of a normalcy, everyone can get back out and about and stay safe,” said Leif Kjorness.
