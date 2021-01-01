MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Still feeling frustrated with life even after starting the new year? Well, there’s something unique that might help you find a release.
There’s a new number you can call just to get it all of your chest, and scream it out.
The new hotline, called “Just Scream” isn’t manned by anyone, so you don’t need to feel guilty about yelling at another human being or making anyone else’s day worse. But don’t worry, the phone still picks up. You just need to call, wait for the beep, scream it up, and then hang up.
All of the screams will be recorded and uploaded to a website each day, so you can log on and listen to shared agony from strangers around the world. Misery loves company, right?
To vent out your problems, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.