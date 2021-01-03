Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 24-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his truck slammed into a tree.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on CTH BB, just north of USH 12 near Menomonie. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man in an SUV in a cornfield north of CTH BB.
Investigators say it appears the driver was going north on 390th Street, failed to stop at USH 12 and crossed onto CTH BB. Shortly after, the truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The county medical examiner’s office pronounced the driver, of Elk Mound, dead at the scene. His name has yet to be released.
