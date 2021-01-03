MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Jan. 6, Congress will meet to certify the Electoral College results.
Normally, this is just a formality, but at least 11 Republican senators and senators-elect are saying they will object to the results that will make Joe Biden the next president of the United States.
After all, the electoral slates have all been certified by their states, and, in some cases, there have been counts and recounts of statewide presidential results.
But on Wednesday there will be a major challenge in Congress by some Republicans who are demanding an audit of the vote in key swing states. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the ranking member on the Senate rules committee, says the effort won’t succeed. In a tweet, she wrote: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20th and no publicity stunt will change that.” Legal experts agree.
Constitutional law professor David Schultz was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning. “The House is going to vote to accept the electoral votes, I don’t think the Senate is going to reject any,” he said. “All it’s really going to do is delay the inevitable, which is what? The selection of Joe Biden as President of the United States.”
A number of prominent Republicans are definitely not on board with the attempt to overturn the election. They include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.
The president and his supporters have a losing record when it comes to their many attempts to overturn the election. Among those losses: two in the U.S. Supreme Court, which now has three justices who were appointed by Trump.
