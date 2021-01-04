Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Michael Gene French has been missing since July, and Forest Lake police are reaching out to the public to help find him.
He was last seen on July 1, 2020 in the area of 40th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast, near the Minneapolis-Columbia Heights border.
At the time, French had long, sandy-brown hair. His family says they didn’t hear from him over the holidays, which is unusual. He also may have medical problems in need of treatment.
Anyone with information on French’s whereabouts is urged to call 651-464-5877, or call 911.
