By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen-year-old Sarahy Ruiz has been found safe after going missing from her Shoreview home on New Year’s Day.

Sarahy Ruiz (credit: Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says she was located Monday, and is in “good health.”

