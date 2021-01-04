Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen-year-old Sarahy Ruiz has been found safe after going missing from her Shoreview home on New Year’s Day.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says she was located Monday, and is in “good health.”
