MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a lot of big music releases on the way for 2021, and the Electric Fetus has its top picks for the new year.

According to Electric Fetus music expert Jim Novack, there will be a ton of “enormous releases” due to the pandemic halting touring for music acts in 2020.

“All the artists that wanted to support their records with enormous tours, like the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, those (albums) are all coming out this year, and it’s going to be an enormous year for record releases,” Novack said.

Adele, Alicia Keys and Drake are also expected to release new music this year.

“Rumor has it, there’s going to be a new Sade album, which I’m very excited about personally. She hasn’t had anything out in years,” Novack said.

It’s also Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday this year, and “we may get something special from him” this year, Novack said.

Foo Fighters’ new album is expected in early February, but many other music acts are waiting to see how the pandemic goes before releasing their music.

Despite 2020 being rough for musicians, there were definitely notable releases.

Top 2020 Albums From Jim Novack:

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher”

Run The Jewels’ “RTJ4”

Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III”

McCartney’s record was released at the end of the year.

“It’s basically a snapshot of him being in lockdown,” Novack said. “This is what happens when one of the greatest musicians of all time is surrounded by all these instruments and equipment. And (we) get inside his head. It’s a really cool thing.”

View and preorder more upcoming releases on Electric Fetus’ website.