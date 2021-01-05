MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An alliance of Minnesota craft brewers are asking state lawmakers to make some changes and “free the growler.” That’s the name of the their campaign to allow them to sell beer directly to customers in the 64-ounce container.
Right now, Minnesota law prevents breweries that produce more than 20,000 barrels of beer each year from selling growlers.
That restriction affects popular brewers like Surly, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge, Castle Danger and Schell’s.
“It’s become part of the culture, so when you go to a taproom most people expect that they are going to be able to purchase beer to go in some fashion, and growlers in Minnesota have become that de-facto vessel,” Dan Schwarz, of Lift Bridge Brewing, said.
The group says removing the growler cap would bring Minnesota in line with most national beer laws.
The alliance is encouraging people to text or email lawmakers and use the hashtag #FreeTheGrowler on social media.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- COVID In MN: Gov. Walz Expected To Announce Easing Of Indoor Dining Restrictions
- 5 Charged With Riot In Destructive Minneapolis New Year’s Eve Demonstration
- Charges: Maplewood Man, Angry About Gym Members Not Wearing Masks, Pulls Gun On Manager
- Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Third Payment In Your Future?
You must log in to post a comment.