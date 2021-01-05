Comments
People may be feeling a bit more optimistic about flying in the coming year.
A new survey through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shows more than 50% of people say they strongly agree they would travel tomorrow.
Back in early August, not even 35% of people felt that way.
