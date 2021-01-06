MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar says that objections from lawmakers to the certified results of the 2020 presidential election represent “nothing less than an attack on our republic.”

Omar, who won reelection to Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in November, added: “When Members of Congress and the President try to overthrow our government, it does not just undermine our own democracy, but the cause of democracy around the world. Objecting to the results to appease President Trump over the voices of millions of voters will have lasting repercussions for generations to come. Every Republican who objects to these fair and accurate results will have their name etched in history for this treasonous act.”

Congress is meeting to perform its Constitutional duty to count the Electoral College results, which will proclaim Joe Biden to be the next U.S. President, but some Republicans are objecting to the results in an attempt to keep President Donald Trump in power. The first objection came against Arizona’s results, where Biden was declared the state’s winner.

This all comes as tens of thousands of Trump supporters are protesting the election which they say was the result of fraud.

Meanwhile, the ballots are still being counted in Georgia, but a number of outlets — including CBS News — are projecting Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be defeated by her Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock.

And the race between Republican Sen. David Purdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is still too close to call, but Ossoff has pulled ahead in the count, with a number of ballots yet to be counted in heavily Democratic-favored districts.

Should both seats flip, that would give Democrats an edge — a 50-50 split in the balance of power, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote. That would also mean that the Democratic Party would have control of the presidency and, however narrow the margins, both chambers of the Legislature.

On Wednesday, Omar surveyed the results of the runoff and tweeted, “This is our shot.”

Omar is a member of “The Squad” — a group of progressive representatives that also originally included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and is soon to be joined by Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

“It’s time to organize, mobilize and push for transformative change,” Omar tweeted. “Millions of people have now put their trust in Democrats governing on their behalf and we must meet this moment.”