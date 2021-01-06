MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At the state Capitol in St. Paul, supporters of President Donald Trump are taking part in a “Storm the Capitol” rally.
Over 200 people gathered on the state Capitol grounds on Wednesday afternoon, at the same time that the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes, Trump held a rally near the White House, and Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing it to lock down.
The St. Paul protestors chanted “stop the steal,” trying to discredit President-elect Joe Biden’s legitimate win. They also demanded an end to Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers.
“The good Lord allowed me to be part of this election, again to change things” said John Moren from the Iron Range. “To do something for the people because of your kids, your grandkids, they won’t have a life. I’m 77 years old. And again, I believe the Lord told me to step up to the plate and I did.”
Organizers for Hold The Line Minnesota have made it clear that if anyone comes with the intention to breach the Capitol, they will be arrested.
State Patrol is at the Capitol and all the roads around the building will be blocked off at least until 3 p.m. when the rally is expected to end.
