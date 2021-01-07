DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a boy on the Fond du Lac reservation in St. Louis County.
Sixteen-year-old Joseph Peterson was found dead in a pickup truck outside a residence on Dec. 28. The teen lived on the reservation near Cloquet.
Authorities said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on the White Earth reservation on a tentative charge of second-degree manslaughter.
The suspect’s mother and a 25-year-old man were also questioned about the death, according to sheriff’s officials.
Investigators have not said what might have motivated the crime.
