MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From vacations to golf and a fierce love of family and friends, Mark Skogen knew what mattered in life. The 58-year-old lost his nearly two-month battle with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

Tabitha Salmi is Skogen’s daughter.

“He told me he was awaiting his results from his COVID test,” she said.

That conversation happened on Halloween just after Mark Skogen returned from a hunting trip with a friend who found out that he had COVID after showing no symptoms.

“My dad from what we knew was really healthy. I didn’t really think that much of it,” Salmi said.

A 58-year-old civil engineer technician, Skogen designed sewer lines and parking lots. He had a passion for golf, travel, friends and family. Taking his daughter on spring break trips several years in a row.

“We were very close. He was my person,” she said.

Nearly two weeks into his diagnosis, Skogen struggled to breathe. He was transferred from a Brainerd hospital to Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, where he was intubated — twice.

“He started doing good and was talking, like on the 20th I had a 10-minute conversation with him,” Salmi said.

Just a few days later, Skogen again went into cardiac arrest.

“Being the third time he had to be intubated his quality of life wouldn’t have been there. His heart was failing, his kidneys failing. The best decision was to let him go,” she said sadly.

That was Christmas Eve. His family has learned since just how many lives he’s touched. It’s why they are reminding everyone to still be careful because when COVID hits home it hurts.

“My dad he’s going to be missed by so many,” she said.

If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID and would like to share their story, send an email to tips@wcco.com.