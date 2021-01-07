MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar has unveiled new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump the day after Trump urged supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol to “stop the steal.”

Also, Rep. Betty McCollum has called for Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to immediately remove Trump from office.

For the sake of the principles on which our country was founded, I am calling upon VP Pence & the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and use their constitutional authority to remove Donald Trump from office now to allow for a peaceful transfer of power. https://t.co/UvSMv5Vd0L — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 7, 2021

“Donald Trump remains the single greatest threat to our democracy,” Omar said. “Every day that he remains in the office of the presidency—overseeing the United States military and nuclear arsenal—is a day the safety of the American people and the world are threatened. The very administration officials who have been complicit in his crimes cannot be relied upon. We must impeach and remove him from office immediately so that he cannot threaten our democracy and the world any longer or hold public office ever again. Congress should reconvene immediately to carry out this constitutional duty.”

Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us. We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

Joining Omar on the articles are Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Vicente Gonzalez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Cori Bush.

It was not long after the Arizona results were contested Wednesday afternoon that protesters converged at the U.S. Capitol, kicking off an hours-long siege. Four people died amid the chaos, including one woman who was shot inside the Capitol.

Wednesday’s events have been denounced by Democrats and Republicans alike.

It has been almost exactly one year since Mr. Trump was cleared of all charges in his impeachment trial.