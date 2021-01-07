MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congress confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential victory in the early hours of Thursday. Members had to come back to finish the work after supporters of President Doanld Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, forcing lawmakers and staff to seek shelter for their safety.

Two Republicans of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation, Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn, joined the six members of the Senate and the 121 members of the House who objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Hagedorn cited concerns about the “constitutionality of individual actors in various states making wholesale changes to election laws without the consent of respective state legislatures, as is required under the United States Constitution.”

In a statement, Fischbach said the election was “shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore.”

Fischbach also called Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol “unacceptable.”

Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we're seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable. — Rep. Michelle Fischbach (@RepFischbach) January 6, 2021

Two other Republicans from the Minnesota delegation, representatives Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber, did not vote to contest the election.

Emmer, who in December supported a Texas-led election lawsuit to overturn Biden’s win, said that Congress “does not have authority to discard an individual slate of electors certified by a state’s legislature in accordance with their constitution.” He says it would set a precedent that he believes undermines the state-based system of elections “that defines our Republic.”

Emmer also reacted to the events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, calling them an unacceptable display of violence that contradicts the country’s values.

“There is no excuse for reasonable debate and discourse to be replaced by destruction and chaos. Regardless of whether it’s in the halls of Congress or in our communities, we must return to a place where we can engage one another with respect, regardless of our political views,” Emmer said.

.@GovTimWalz said this morning: "January 6 2021 is one of the most shameful and disgraceful days in American history" — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) January 7, 2021

Since none of the objections had a majority, they had no chance of succeeding. Even if there was a majority on any of the objections, it would not have changed the outcome of the election. Biden will be sworn in on January 20.

President Trump has now acknowledged his election loss for the first time, saying in a statement released early Thursday by his social media director that even though he disagrees with the election outcome, “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”