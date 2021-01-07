MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the people response for stealing and crashing a vehicle that killed a Twin Cities grandmother.

St. Paul police say the driver of a car ran through a stop sign on Atlantic Street and crashed into the victim’s vehicle that was headed east on Minnehaha Avenue.

Family identified the victim as Alison Annen from St. Paul.

Police spotted a stolen Ford Focus around 3 a.m. Thursday near Frank Street North and Phalen Boulevard in St Paul.

When an officer began to follow the car to investigate, it took and the officer did not pursue. A short time later, the car was found after crashing into a PT Cruiser.

“[She] didn’t deserve this death,” the victim’s grandson, Jeremy Cook, from Minneapolis, said. “I came out here to see what happened and find out some answers.”

Police did locate two women who were passengers in the stolen car at the scene. But two men ran away.

Neighbors told WCCO the crash was so loud they were woken up from their sleep. Others said that the intersection was already a problem for crashes.

“I just hear a crash, bang,” Vaughn Taylor, who lives down the block from the accident scene, said.

Taylor said first responders were on scene within minutes.

“My first instinct was are they OK, so when I saw a lot of them show up I knew it wasn’t good,” Taylor said.

A 59-year-old passenger in the victim’s vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to find the two men that left the crash scene. If you have any information, call St. Paul Police.