MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman is behind bars and faces charges in connection to the violent assault on an elderly Somali woman in Minneapolis. Authorities say the suspect is linked to other robberies targeting Somali individuals in the Cedar-Riverside area.
Da’Seanna Williams faces first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies, in connection to the Jan. 2 incident.
Williams allegedly shot the woman during the robbery. She is also accused of pistol whipping the elderly woman so hard that a metal piece of the gun broke off and was found at the scene.
The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she required emergency care to save her life.
“Investigators from the Minneapolis Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Units handled this case and through tenacious work, identified a possible suspect,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.
Williams was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The gun that was missing a part that was located at the scene was also recovered, police said.
If convicted on both charges, Williams faces up to 30 years in prison.
