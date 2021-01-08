MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 32 years, Dave Lee will step away from WCCO Radio at the end of April.
Lee is well known for his morning show and for doing play by play, but also for tirelessly fundraising for the community.
He’s been named Minnesota’s Sportscaster of the year six times.
His television work has won three Emmys.
Lee says he’ll continue covering the State High School Boys and Girls basketball tournaments.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar issued the following statement about the news:
“Dave Lee is a titan of Minnesota radio. With his signature warm demeanor, he has provided Minnesotans with countless hours of information and entertainment over his decades-long career at WCCO radio. I have fond memories with Dave over the years, especially at the ‘CCO radio booth at the State Fair. He will be sorely missed on Minnesota’s airwaves.”
