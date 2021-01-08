CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police say a man is dead after an officer shot him during an attempted traffic stop on Friday morning.

It happened at 10:51 a.m. near 38th and Nobles Avenue North. According to police, the registered owner of the car had an active felony out for their arrest.

There was a short vehicle pursuit, which ended when officers blocked the car in. A man then got out of the car with a knife.

Officers told the suspect multiple times to drop the knife, but he did not. After police tried unsuccessfully to use a Taser, the suspect charged at officers.

An officer then shot the man, who died at the scene.

The Minnesota BCA has been put in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

