MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police say a man is dead after an officer shot him during an attempted traffic stop on Friday morning.
It happened at 10:51 a.m. near 38th and Nobles Avenue North. According to police, the registered owner of the car had an active felony out for their arrest.
There was a short vehicle pursuit, which ended when officers blocked the car in. A man then got out of the car with a knife.
Officers told the suspect multiple times to drop the knife, but he did not. After police tried unsuccessfully to use a Taser, the suspect charged at officers.
An officer then shot the man, who died at the scene.
The Minnesota BCA has been put in charge of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
