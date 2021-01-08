CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 72-year-old woman was walking out of a gas station when she was struck and killed by a motorist.

According to the state patrol, the incident happened on Thursday shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the Super Stop parking lot off of Highway 169 in South Harbor Township.

There, a motorist in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado — traveling at a high rate of speed in the parking lot — struck the woman who was leaving the store. The victim suffered fatal injuries.

The victim was identified as Gloria Rosekrans of Brainerd.

The state patrol says the driver is a 69-year-old Isle woman. There were two 12-year-old passengers, a boy and girl, in the vehicle at the time of the incident. All were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The boy was not wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

South Harbor Township is in Mille Lacs County.

No other details were released.

